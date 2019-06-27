Home Sport Football

'Shunning is not the answer': Mo Salah says Amr Warda can change

Warda, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Atromitos from PAOK in Greece, issued an apology in a video on Facebook.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after he scored during the match between Egypt and DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

CAIRO: Egypt star Mohamed Salah said exiled team-mate Amr Warda "shouldn't be sent straight to the guillotine" after the forward was banished from the squad over mounting sexual harassment allegations.

The 25-year-old Warda was excluded ahead of Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo after sexual harassment claims surfaced earlier this week on social media platforms.

Multiple women posted screenshots and testimonies of Warda's alleged lewd comments.

The decision came hours after another viral clip posted on Twitter by a social media user showed him apparently exposing himself to her.

AFP cannot verify the authenticity of the brief video.

Salah, who has made a point of speaking up for women in the Muslim world, lent his support to the embattled Warda while condemning his actions.

"Women must be treated with the utmost respect. 'No' means 'no'. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn't be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out," Salah tweeted shortly after Egypt's qualification for the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We need to believe in second chances. We need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer."

Warda, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Atromitos from PAOK in Greece, issued an apology in a video on Facebook.

"I apologise for what I've done, I apologise to my family, the players and the technical staff," he said.

"I'm sorry, I promise that in the coming period I will not do anything to bother others."

In 2017, Portuguese football club CD Feirense terminated Warda's contract over claims that he sexually harassed the wives of two of his team-mates.

His tenure lasted only three days and he was transferred to PAOK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mo Salah Egypt Amr Warda
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp