Home Sport Football

WATCH | Wayne Rooney smashes winning goal from inside his own half

The ex-Manchester United star hammered a 68-yard strike over the head of Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe and into the back of the net in the 10th minute.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Wayne Rooney

DC United forward Wayne Rooney. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Wayne Rooney scored a sensational goal with a blast from his own half for his US club DC United that triggered social media storm of applause across the globe on Thursday.

His 'goal of the season' lifted United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday and saw the veteran former England striker dance an excited little jig.

The ex-Manchester United star hammered a 68-yard strike over the head of Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe and into the back of the net in the 10th minute.

"I thought it was nice and it was special to score the goal this evening," Rooney told the DC United web site.

Rooney was the most advanced DC United player as his team defended in depth.

When the ball was hoofed clear, two City men converged but only deflected it into Rooney's path.

Facing the Orlando goal and with the ball bouncing in front of him, Rooney saw Rowe was out of his 18 yard box and smashed a first-time shot.

As the ball swerved and dipped over the despairing goalkeeper, Rooney broke into a brief dance.

He spread his arms wide in celebration as the ball curled inside the near post for one of Major League Soccer's goals of the year.

"It's something that I've practised so many times," Rooney said.

"Different managers and teammates are, like, why are you practising this, you won't score from this position, but for nights like tonight that's why I do practise it."

The training had paid off in the past.

In 2017, Rooney rifled a shot past Joe Hart from his own half for Everton against West Ham.

In 2014, Rooney lobbed a goal from just inside the opposition half for Manchester United, also against West Ham.

The DC United star's goal sparked a Tweet-storm of applause across the world and drew attention back in Britain where Rooney's former Manchester United team mate Rio Ferdinand woke up, saw the video and retweeted it along with the comment "Morning Wazza." and a string of emoticons.

Rooney, along with former Manchester United players Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Nani, is part of the July MLS All-Star exhibition squad to face Atletico Madrid in Orlando on July 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wayne Rooney DC United Wayne Rooney Goal
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp