Home Sport Football

Colombia, not Argentina, to host 2020 Copa America final

Copa America, the South American competition between national teams has never before been hosted by two countries.

Published: 28th June 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Fans of Colombia cheer for their team before a Copa America match.

Fans of Colombia cheer for their team before a Copa America match. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BOGATA: Colombia will host the final of the 2020 Copa America they're jointly hosting with Argentina, President Ivan Duque announced.

The South American competition between national teams has never before been hosted by two countries.

The final will be played in the Metropolitano stadium in the Caribbean port city of Barranquilla, the local mayor Alejandro Char said, promising a "gala."

It will be the second successive year that the tournament is played as regional governing body CONMEBOL has decided to align the Copa America with the European Championships, to be played every four years and two years apart from the World Cup.

Throughout most of its history the Copa America has been played in odd years.

"The 2020 Copa America final will take place in Colombia, which has been one of the greatest desires of all of us," said Duque at a public appearance on Thursday.

He said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez had informed him of the "great news." The governing body had decided in April to award hosting rights to the two countries at opposite ends of the continent.

Colombia's football federation spoke of its "pride and joy" on its social media channels, promising "a memorable event."

The tournament group stages will be divided into two regions: Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru playing in the northern zone while Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay will face off in the southern zone.

The two guest teams -- debutants Australia and Asian champions Qatar -- have yet to be assigned to a zone.

Four teams from each zone will qualify for the quarter-finals. The current Copa America is ongoing in Brazil and is at the quarter-final stage.

Next year's will be the fourth edition in a five year period following the regular 2015 tournament and the one off Centenario in the United States in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Copa America 2020 Copa America 2020 final Colombia Argentina
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp