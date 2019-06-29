Home Sport Football

USA beat France to set up set up women's World Cup semi-final with England

Rapinoe's free-kick five minutes into this quarter-final evaded a sea of bodies in the box on its way into the net to stun the home crowd.

Published: 29th June 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

United States players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal.

United States players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Megan Rapinoe admitted it had been an unforgettable night after her brace took the United States through to the semi-finals of the women's World Cup on Friday, the holders beating France 2-1 in Paris to puncture the hopes of the host nation.

Rapinoe's free-kick five minutes into this quarter-final evaded a sea of bodies in the box on its way into the net to stun the home crowd at the Parc des Princes.

The USA then soaked up pressure before delivering the knockout blow midway through the second half when Rapinoe turned in Tobin Heath's centre, although Wendie Renard pulled a goal back for France to set up a tense finish.

Jill Ellis's team held on and go through to a semi-final against England in Lyon next Tuesday as they seek to retain their crown and win a fourth World Cup in eight editions.

"We didn't have the best night on the ball but the focus defensively, and the willingness and the discipline to do what we did tonight is tremendous," said the 33-year-old Rapinoe.

"We were ruthless with our chances, so moving on to the next round, that's really all that matters.It's a game that we'll never forget here in Paris."

The pink-haired Rapinoe has been crucial on the field in this tournament, while dominating headlines off it thanks to her spat with US President Donald Trump over her refusal to attend any post-tournament reception at the White House.

She had already scored twice in the win over Spain in the last round and is now the joint top scorer at the tournament with five goals.

French regrets

Meanwhile, France will leave their own tournament with more than a few regrets.

Ellis praised the hosts, saying: "That's a fantastic team we played tonight, and that is the most intense match I have ever been a part of." That will be scant consolation for the French.

They were the only team to defeat the USA in the two years leading up to the World Cup but they could not repeat the feat here before an expectant crowd.

Coach Corinne Diacre had been set the target of going all the way to the final on home soil, yet that always looked a tall order from the moment the draw was made last December and they were set on a quarter-final collision course with the best team in the world.

"It's a failure in a footballing sense, we can't hide from that. We are far from fulfilling our objective," said Diacre. "I hope we at least won people's hearts tonight and since the start of the tournament."

Only once before had they even made the semi-finals, and for the second World Cup running their adventure ends in the last eight, the same stage at which they went out of the 2016 Olympics and the last three European Championships.

Having started this tournament with a first-half blitz against South Korea in the opening game, Les Bleues never really reached the same heights again.

Their defeat also means they will not go to the 2020 Olympics.

The country's leading sports daily L'Equipe had called this "the challenge of a lifetime", and in that context conceding the opening goal so early was a disaster.

Alex Morgan was fouled outside the area to the USA left, and Rapinoe's low delivery went in without taking a touch.

While France had lots of the ball without creating many clear chances, Samantha Mewis and Heath both tested France goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi just after half-time, and the USA's second goal arrived in the 65th minute.

Morgan and Heath combined down the right before the latter's ball across goal was turned in by Rapinoe.

France did not give up and set up a frenzied finale as Renard evaded her marker to head in Gaetane Thiney's flighted free-kick nine minutes from time for her fourth goal of the tournament.

But the USA saw out the victory.

The other quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, with the Netherlands meeting Italy at 1300 GMT in Valenciennes before Germany take on Sweden in Rennes at 1630 GMT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
womens World Cup USA England France womens World Cup semifinal
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp