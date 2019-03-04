Home Sport Football

UEFA Champions League: Marco Reus urges Borussia Dortmund to write history against Spurs

After losing 3-0 to Spurs at Wembley in the first leg of the last 16, Dortmund face a monumental task against Mauricio Pochettino's team at Signal Iduna Park in the return fixture.

Published: 04th March 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Marco Reus. (File | AP)

By AFP

DORTMUND: Marco Reus has called on Borussia Dortmund to write history on Tuesday as the Bundesliga leaders attempt to turn around their Champions League tie at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

After losing 3-0 to Spurs at Wembley in the first leg of the last 16, Dortmund face a monumental task against Mauricio Pochettino's team at Signal Iduna Park in the return fixture.

Only three clubs, Barcelona, Roma and Deportivo La Coruna, have ever managed to progress in the Champions League knock-out phases after losing the first leg by three goals or more. 

"I think there have already been some games in the stadium where history has been written - we can do it," said Reus, Dortmund's top-scorer and captain who missed the first leg with injury.

"But we need a top performance and have to score at the right moment."

Dortmund will be at near full strength, with only wing-back Lukasz Piszczek sidelined by injury

Spurs were the last team to win a Champions League game at Dortmund, in November 2017, when Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored in a 2-1 group stage victory.

After Reus' defiant words, Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre offered a more modest perspective.

"We know that it's going to be difficult, but you never know," said Favre.

Signal Iduna Park has seen some big nights in Europe, most recently when Atletico Madrid were routed 4-0 in the group stage last October.

And no Borussia fan could forget Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, now at Bayern Munich, scoring all of Dortmund's goals when Real Madrid were routed 4-1 in the semi-finals in 2013.

However, the home side must bounce back from a dreadful run of results to have any chance of overhauling Spurs.

Having crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday, Dortmund have just one win in seven games.

After four weeks out with a thigh injury, Reus says he is ready, and could even play the full 120 minutes if they force extra time.

"I feel good, it was clear I wouldn't play the 90 minutes against Augsburg," said Reus, who managed 66 minutes in Friday's defeat.

"But we'll see how tomorrow goes, I am ready - ready to go for the 120 minutes."

Having been nine points ahead of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in December, Dortmund's lead has eroded and Bayern drew level on 54 points at the weekend.

Dortmund only top the table on goal difference, but a win over Spurs -- regardless of whether the Germans progress -- would be a huge boost to confidence. 

"We are very dissatisfied with the current results," said Reus.

"We have to show more of our mentality and then we'll get out (of the current low) again."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Tottenham Hotspur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp