Porto reach Champions League quarters with extra-time win over Roma

Francisco Soares gave Porto the lead and edge in the tie with a 26th-minute opener that was cancelled out by a Daniele De Rossi penalty.

Roma midfielder Nicolo' Zaniolo fights for the ball with Porto defender Alex Telles, right, during the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg, soccer match between FC Porto and AS Roma at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. | AP

By AFP

PORTO: Alex Telles converted a VAR-awarded penalty in extra time as Porto defeated Roma 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals following a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Moussa Marega restored Porto's lead early in the second half and Telles tucked away a spot-kick in the 117th minute to send Porto through.

