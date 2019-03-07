Porto reach Champions League quarters with extra-time win over Roma

By AFP

PORTO: Alex Telles converted a VAR-awarded penalty in extra time as Porto defeated Roma 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals following a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Francisco Soares gave Porto the lead and edge in the tie with a 26th-minute opener that was cancelled out by a Daniele De Rossi penalty.

Moussa Marega restored Porto's lead early in the second half and Telles tucked away a spot-kick in the 117th minute to send Porto through.