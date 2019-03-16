Home Sport Football

Spanish flavour dominating Indian football

What Johan Cruyff started at Barcelona’s youth academy (La Masia) as total football in 1988 was further perfected by Pep Guardiola in 2009. 

By Krishnendu Banerjee
BENGALURU : What Johan Cruyff started at Barcelona’s youth academy (La Masia) as total football in 1988 was further perfected by Pep Guardiola in 2009. The style — Tiki-taka went on to dominate modern football. The idea of playing a flurry of short passes to penetrate opposition defenses became so popular that was known as the ‘Spanish way’. Wherever Spanish coaches have worked, they have tried to employ the style by employing Spaniards well versed in that technique. This has been evident in this particular season of the ISL as well as I-League. 

The style made its entry into India in the very first season of the ISL. It had an instant impact as Antonio Lopez Habas led Atletico de Kolkata (now ATK) to the very first title back in 2014. His countryman Jose Molina repeated the feat in 2016 with the same club. Last year, Albert Roca’s Bengaluru FC followed the same pattern to top the table after the group stages. While ISL glory eluded them, the Blues managed to win the Super Cup while also reaching the AFC Cup final.

Two La Masia graduates, Sergio Lobera (FC Goa coach) and Carles Cuadrat (Bengaluru FC) have ensured that one Spaniard will lift the coveted crown this term. In the I-League, East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez was within touching distance of clinching the league. Their way of playing the beautiful game has also influenced a lot of Indian coaches. Bengaluru B coach Naushad Moosa and India U-19 coach Floyd Pinto, who also coaches the Indian Arrows team, try to make their teams play in a similar way.

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia believes the Spanish influence has helped develop the game in the country to some extent. “Spaniards have definitely influenced a lot. The style they follow is attractive and their technical prowess has helped Indian players. Our boys are now more confident on the ball and can pass well. You could see that in the Asian Cup,” Bhutia said. “I think the style suits us well. Spanish players are not very tall and are physically similar to us. That helps.”

While Spanish coaches (seven at present across the two leagues) have done their bit, players from the country top the foreigners list (29). Chennai City FC’s Pedro Manzi (21 goals in 18 games) was top scorer in the I-League while Goa’s Ferran Corominas (16 from 19) has done the same in the ISL.

Players from the region have bossed the midfield battle as well. The ISL final between BFC and Goa will see the likes of Edu Bedia (Goa) and Dimas Delgado (BFC) in action. Nestor Gordillo of Chennai City was the star in the centre of the park in the I-League. Indian players have benefited majorly. Udanta Singh of Bengaluru is a shining example. Bhutia feels it’s just not their technicality but also their professionalism which has influenced the youngsters. 

“We have had a lot of players from Nigeria and Brazil. They were also technically good but what these Spaniards have brought into the mix is professionalism. They are demanding on the field and that gets the best out of the Indian players. We can certainly follow this way of playing right from the grassroots level.”

Minerva no-show at Super Cup
The country’s premier knock-out football tournament, Super Cup, was on Friday thrown into jeopardy after Minerva Punjab did not turn up for the first match of the qualification round in Bhubaneswar. In the second match, Indian Arrows beat Kerala Blasters 2-0.

