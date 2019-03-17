Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo rested for Genoa clash after Champions League heroics

Allegri can afford to rest Ronaldo thanks to the 18-point lead his unbeaten side have at the top of Serie A ahead of their match with Genoa.

Published: 17th March 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Juventus, Cristiano

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg, soccer match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at the Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus' trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions League quarter-finals, coach Massimiliano said on Saturday.

"I'm leaving him at home, he had played a lot and he needs to rest. Right now it would be too risky to play him," Allegri told reporters.

"I don't need to convince him. We spoke about it yesterday, I explained my point regarding the fixtures between now and the (Champions League) quarterfinals and he agreed."

Juve will take on Ajax next month after Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit against Atletico midweek and win 3-2 on aggregate.

The Portuguese openly taunted the Atleti fans in the stands during the post-match celebrations, but Allegri said he was not worried about UEFA banning his star player for the clash with the resurgent Dutch side.

"Everyone celebrated differently on Tuesday, there were 42,000 fans there and we could suspend them all (based on how they behaved)," he said.

"We are not afraid of a suspension that will not happen."

Allegri can afford to drop Ronaldo in view of the Champions League quarters thanks to the 18-point lead his unbeaten side have at the top of Serie A ahead of their match with Genoa.

Ronaldo is facing rape allegations dating from 2009.

In the latest development in the case, Las Vegas police requested a DNA sample as part of their investigation.

Ronaldo says he had a consensual relationship with a former model who lodged a complaint claiming she was raped at his hotel suite.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serie A Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp