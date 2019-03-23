Home Sport Football

Mixed bag for Wales ahead of Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia

Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of the clash while Gareth Bale will return to the starting line-up.

Published: 23rd March 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ramsey absence 'a blow' admits Giggs| AP

By AFP

LONDON: Wales manager Ryan Giggs said the absence of injured midfielder Aaron Ramsey from his country's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday is a "blow".

The 28-year-old Arsenal star -- who is to join defending Serie A champions Juventus next season -- has returned to his club having failed to recover from a thigh injury that prevented him playing in Wednesday's 1-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago.

"We hoped Aaron would make it but he has gone back to Arsenal. It's a blow," Giggs said at his eve of match press conference on Saturday.

However, brighter news for Giggs is their star player Gareth Bale -- instrumental like Ramsey in their run to the 2016 semi-finals which included a 2-1 group stage win over the Slovakians -- will return to the starting line-up having sat out the friendly.

"I'm looking forward to this qualifying campaign for Wales," said Bale.

"We're ready to give everything for the jersey. We want to be playing in the major tournaments and experience again what we've been through. We're going for top spot. There's no reason why we can't win the group."

Bale, who will win his 75th cap, agreed Ramsey's absence is a "big blow" but said it gives someone else a chance to stake a claim to a more permanent role.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts started the last two Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark, while Harry Wilson of Derby County and Swansea's Daniel James are both in good form.

Bale has not had an easy time of it with the Real Madrid fans this season as they have reacted to a poor campaign.

However, the 29-year-old defended his scoring and injury record this season.

"I have only had one injury," he said. "I have been fine and playing. I've scored a decent amount of goals and I am raring to go."

The Welsh face opponents who began their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Hungary while top seeds in the group World Cup finalists Croatia edged Azerbaijan 2-1.

"Everybody knows how difficult it is to qualify, we have only done it twice in our history and maybe once correctly," said Bale, referring to Wales' qualification for the 1958 World Cup through the playoffs.

"We are always the underdogs, but there's no reason why we can't go on and win the group."

Bale could be joined in the starting XI by highly-rated 21-year-old Bournemouth wing David Brooks, who had been suffering from an ankle injury but was able to take part in training.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Euro 2020 Wales

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp