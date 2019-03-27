Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid

The 80 million euro fee makes him the most expensive signing in Bayern's history, almost doubling the sum paid for Corentin Tolisso.

Published: 27th March 2019 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Lucas Hernandez

The 23-year-old World Cup winner will sign a five-year contract starting on July 1 | AFP

By AFP

BERLIN: Atletico Madrid and France defender Lucas Hernandez will join Bayern Munich for 80 million euros ($90m) this summer, the German club announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner will sign a five-year contract starting on July 1, Bayern said in a statement. 

The 80 million euro fee makes him the most expensive signing in Bayern's history, almost doubling the sum paid for Corentin Tolisso. 

It also makes Hernandez one of the most expensive defenders in history, and one of the most expensive players ever signed by a German club.

"I am very happy that we have managed to sign Lucas Hernandez, who is a World Cup winner and one of the best defensive players in the world," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. 

"Lucas can play in central defence or at left-back. He will strengthen our team and continue the tradition of fantastic French players at our club."

Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 and Hernandez could be the first signing in an expected overhaul of the squad.

Hernandez has had a knee problem for a while. He has not played for Atletico since Feb 9 and missed France's recent internationals. 

Bayern said that he would undergo an operation on Wednesday after a medical exam revealed a problem with his knee. 

"Our medical examination revealed damage to Lucas Hernandez' right knee, which will have to be operated on," said Bayern team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt, confirming that Hernandez would, nonetheless, be fit to play by the start of next season. 

Hernandez signed for Atletico Madrid as a youth player in 2007 and has made 110 senior appearances for the club since his first-team debut in April 2014. Last summer, he was a key player in France's World Cup-winning campaign. 

"This is a very important day in my footballing career," said Hernandez.

"Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world. I will be proud to compete for all titles for Bayern in the future."

"I would like to thank Atletico, the management, the coaches, my teammates and the fans for 12 wonderful years in Madrid," he said. 

"Atletico will always be a part of me, but I am now happy to be making the next step at Bayern."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atletico Madrid Bayern Munich Lucas Hernandez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp