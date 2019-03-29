Home Sport Football

Van Dijk set for house search after landlord Solskjaer lands Man Utd job

Solskjaer has revealed he and his family plan to live in the house he started building 12 years ago

Published: 29th March 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Norwegian, according to reports, has been renting out the house to Dutch defender Van Dijk | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as the permanent manager of Manchester United is set to leave Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk looking for a new home.

Solskjaer has revealed he and his family plan to live in the house he started building 12 years ago after signing a three-year contract as Old Trafford boss.

The Norwegian, according to reports, has been renting out the house to Dutch defender Van Dijk, a cornerstone of United's great rivals, who are battling Manchester City for the Premier League title.

"We've really enjoyed the last eight years living in Norway," former United striker Solskjaer said in an interview with MUTV.

"It's going to be a change for them but we're looking forward to it.

"The six months that we agreed on (when initially taking the job on until the end of the season) as a family we agreed to do it separately as there was no need to move them over. That's gone now. Now we're moving together.

"We built a house, or I started it in 2007, but finally maybe in 2019 we can move into it -- that's long planning."

ALSO READ | Solskjaer targets Premier League glory after appointment as Man Utd boss

Solskjaer, who has overseen 14 wins from his 19 games in caretaker charge, put the five-bedroom property on the market after he returned to Norway to manage Molde.

But he failed to find a buyer for his house, and reportedly rented it out to Van Dijk, meaning Solskjaer has had to stay at the Lowry Hotel in the city centre.

The Lowry was where Solskjaer's predecessor Jose Mourinho lived during his two-and-a-half years in Manchester before his dismissal in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Manchester United Liverpool Solskjaer Virgil Van Dijk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp