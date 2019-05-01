Home Sport Football

Three things we learned from Tottenham v Ajax

Pochettino comes back down to earth as Ajax young guns show their class.

Published: 01st May 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham were largely a damp squib in their first European Cup semi-final for 57 years. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Ajax beat Tottenham 1-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Here AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Pochettino comes back down to earth

Speaking ahead of the first leg, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino challenged his players to "set your dreams to infinity and beyond" as he looked to lead the club to their first European Cup final.

But Pochettino's amusing decision to reference the catchphrase of Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear wasn't the most significant of his pre-match comments.

ALSO READ | Mauricio Pochettino takes blame for Ajax loss but slams Spurs

Complaining about Tottenham having to play West Ham on Saturday while Ajax benefitted from having their domestic match postponed, Pochettino admitted his players looked "stressed and fatigued" during the 1-0 defeat against West Ham.

It was the same again against Ajax as the Dutch youngsters looked far more energetic and composed, while Tottenham were largely a damp squib in their first European Cup semi-final for 57 years.

After watching Ajax give his side the runaround in the first 25 minutes, Pochettino came to the touchline with a bewildered expression, telling his players to switch from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-2 system in a bid to restore order.

But Tottenham's plight was summed up by the sight of Jan Vertonghen covered in blood and on the verge of throwing up on the side of the pitch after the defender was forced off with what looked like a concussion following an accidental clash with team-mate Toby Alderweireld.

The introduction of Moussa Sissoko as Vertonghen's replacement gave Tottenham more bite, but it wasn't enough to stop the north Londoners crashing back down to earth.

Spurs lack cutting edge

With top goalscorer Harry Kane injured and South Korea forward Son Heung-min suspended, Tottenham were painfully short of quality up front.

Kane and Son were watching from the stands as Brazilian Lucas Moura started alongside Fernando Llorente in Tottenham's attack.

But neither understudy was able to do a convincing imitation of their absent team-mates and Tottenham were fatally undermined as a result.

It didn't help their cause that Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, Tottenham's two playmakers, were well below their best as well.

Trailing in the first half, Llorente, unmarked and just eight yards out, had a golden chance to equalise when he headed woefully wide.

Llorente was targeted with a flood of long balls and crosses as Pochettino tried to bludgeon Ajax into submission, but the Spaniard got little change out of Ajax's well-marshalled defence.

Lucas was even more anonymous and Tottenham will welcome Son back with open arms for the second leg.

Ajax young guns show their class

Ajax are four-time European champions with a rich history of producing some of the continent's finest players and, on the evidence of this mature display, their latest crop of wonderkids are worthy successors to Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, Patrick Kluivert and Dennis Bergkamp. 

The average age of Ajax's starting eleven in the Champions League this season has been 24 years and 257 days, with their line-up against Tottenham the youngest of any Champions League semi-finalist for the last six years.

But any thoughts that the Dutch club might be gripped by stage-fright in their first Champions League semi-final since 1997 were quickly erased.

Surprise wins over Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the knockout stages had announced Ajax's as Europe's most coveted rising stars.

Once again they rose to the challenge, capping a superb start by taking the lead in the 15th minute when Donny van de Beek's cool finish survived a VAR review.

With Frenkie de Jong, who has already agreed to join Barcelona next season, dominant in midfield and Ajax's 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt, who wasn't born when they last reached the semi-finals, imperious in defence, the visitors were able to weather a Tottenham revival in the second half.

A Champions League journey that started for Ajax in the qualifying rounds in July and August could be about to culminate in a final appearance in Madrid 11 months later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League Tottenham Ajax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp