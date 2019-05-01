Home Sport Football

Unai Emery turns to Europa League once more to salvage Arsenal's season

The impact of missing out on the Champions League has had serious implications on the budget Emery has had to work with.

Published: 01st May 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Unai Emery

Emery is a specialist in Europe's second-tier competition | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Unai Emery's first season in charge at Arsenal is in danger of imploding unless the Spaniard can again prove himself to be a Europa League specialist and cover up an alarming dip in the Gunners' Premier League form.

Arsenal have lost four of their past five league games to Everton, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City to slip down to fifth and relying on more favours from Chelsea or Tottenham to have any chance of a top-four finish.

However, winning the Europa League would also offer a much-needed return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

For 20 years under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal enjoyed the riches and the glamour of the Champions League and the impact of missing out has had serious implications on the budget Emery has had to work with.

In January, he revealed the club could not afford to make any permanent signings.

Emery is a specialist in Europe's second-tier competition, winning it three times when at Sevilla, and he is also well acquainted with Arsenal's semi-final opponents, Valencia, who he managed between 2008 and 2012.

Emery also did a stellar job at the Mestalla, leading Valencia to three consecutive third-placed finishes behind dominant Barcelona and Real Madrid sides managed by Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

"Emery was inducted into the Valencia hall of fame as one of the managers to have spent most time at Valencia, qualifying the team for the Champions League and performing well in it," Valencia-based journalist Luis Cortes told AFP.

However, doubts remain over his ability to lead Arsenal's rebuild back to the heights they once enjoyed under Wenger.

Balance missing

The same defensive issues that haunted the Frenchman's final years in charge have been in evidence in recent weeks, conceding three times in three consecutive league defeats for the first time since 1967.

Emery has constantly changed personnel and formations but is yet to find the right balance with one of his two star forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang often left out.

Yet, there have been notable successes.

Top-four rivals Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United were all beaten at the Emirates this season and Emery's men won home and away to Napoli in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Arsenal go into the final two games of the league season just two points off the top four, compared to languishing 12 points behind in Wenger's final season.

"At the beginning of the season we knew it was going to be very difficult (to finish in the top four)," said Emery after the weekend's chastening 3-0 defeat at Leicester.

"We will continue, we will not look at the table, the Europa League is a big motivation for us."

Valencia find themselves in a similar situation to Arsenal in looking at the Europa League to save a disappointing domestic season.

A shock 1-0 home defeat to Eibar on Saturday leaves Los Che sixth in La Liga and three points outside the top four with three games left.

Former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista will return to the Emirates on Thursday and wants to mark Valencia's centenary year in style.

"I want to be in the history of Valencia," said the Brazilian.

"It is the year of the centenary and in 100 years' time I want people to remember that Gabriel Paulists won the Europa League with Valencia," he told the club's website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Europa League Arsenal Unai Emery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp