Home Sport Football

Jorginho can silence the critics insists Chelsea captain

Sarri brought Jorginho with him from Napoli in the close-season having identified Chelsea's midfield as a weak link.

Published: 04th May 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Jorginho was the key figure as Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw in the Europa League semi-final first leg. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Cesar Azpilicueta insists Jorginho will eventually silence the critics because the much-maligned Chelsea midfielder is reaching peak form heading into Sunday's crucial clash against Watford.

Jorginho has endured a difficult first season with Chelsea after his ponderous displays and strong connection to polarising Blues boss Maurizio Sarri made him a target for the club's frustrated fans.

Sarri brought Jorginho with him from Napoli in the close-season having identified Chelsea's midfield as a weak link.

The 60-year-old believed the Italy international was the right man to help implement his tactical game-plan after they worked together successfully in Serie A.

It hasn't turned out that way as Chelsea, with N'Golo Kante moved out of his preferred defensive midfield role, struggled to adapt to 'Sarri-ball', leading to stinging criticism for both Jorginho and his manager from the Stamford Bridge stands.

But Chelsea captain Azpilicueta is convinced Jorginho still has value for his team and he claims Jorginho's influential performance at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday proves his point.

Even when patched up due to a bandaged head wound, Jorginho was the key figure as Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

"Jorginho is a very important player for us," Azpilicueta said.

"Sometimes all of us have struggled because when the results are not there it means we're not doing the perfect job. But this is his first season in England, first time at a new club.

"This was an important game for him. He grew into the game by getting more control, creating more space for the two attacking midfielders where he could find them in very dangerous positions.

"We can see that every time we find him and give him more space he can create that pass and move forward. It also meant we could enjoy more space in front of us."

Hungry for more

Jorginho's composed performance gave the platform for fellow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to give one his best Chelsea displays, including the assist for Pedro's equaliser.

Now Chelsea return to Premier League action as FA Cup finalists Watford visit Stamford Bridge.

Sarri's fourth-placed side will be guaranteed to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish if they beat Watford and Leicester in their last two games.

Chelsea, two points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League, can also reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Spain winger Pedro could be a key figure in Chelsea's final push.

He boasts every major trophy going in a stellar career barring the Europa League and Azpilicueta says the former Barcelona star's drive to complete the clean sweep is infectious.

"With the career he had in Barcelona, the titles he won for Barcelona and for Spain, he's still hungry to get more; I think this mentality is very important," Azpilicueta said.

"His hunger to keep winning is very important for the team. Even if he has won the Champions League a few times, World Cup, European Cup, he wants to win every competition.

"The Europa League is a competition he has never won and you can see that he has a special motivation. He has played a lot of games in the competition, he has scored a lot of goals and hopefully he can score a few more."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Chelsea Cesar Azpilicueta Jorginho

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp