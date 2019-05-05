Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich confirm Ribery departure and farewell match

The Bundesliga club announced that the Frenchman would not extend his contract beyond June 2019. 

Published: 05th May 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

has won eight Bundesliga titles since 2008 | AP

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich confirmed that veteran French star Franck Ribery will end his 12-year spell at the club at the end of this season, and announced that he and fellow stalwart Arjen Robben will be granted a farewell match next year. 

In a statement on their website on Sunday morning, the Bundesliga club announced that the Frenchman would not extend his contract beyond June 2019. 

"When I came to Bayern it was a dream come true," said Ribery, 36, who joined in 2008 and has won eight Bundesliga titles in the 12 years since.

"It won't be easy to leave, but we must never forget what we have achieved together."

Robben, 35, confirmed his impending departure at the end of last year, and it was widely expected that Ribery would follow suit, as Bayern prepare for a squad overhaul ahead of next season. 

The two wingers have been defining stars in a dominant decade for Bayern, winning the Champions League in 2013 as well as a host of domestic titles.

Bayern announced that they would organise a "big farewell game" for both Ribery and Robben, to be held in 2020.

"Franck and Arjen are great players, and Bayern Munich have a lot to thank them for," said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. 

"They helped shape the most successful decade in the history of the club."

Robben made an emotional return from injury and Ribery scored in a 3-1 win over Hanover on Saturday.

The win lifted Bayern four points clear of title rivals Borussia Dortmund and put them on the brink of a seventh successive Bundesliga title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bundesliga Bayern Munich Franck Ribery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp