Trent Alexander-Arnold hopeful of reaching Champions League final

Liverpool defender did feel that it is going to be 'really hard' for them to overturn their 0-3 first leg deficit.

Published: 07th May 2019 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool players

Liverpool will be without both Salah and Firmino | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that his side can still overcome Barcelona to reach the Champions League final, despite witnessing an embarrassing 0-3 semi-final first-leg defeat.

"I think we've obviously had decent results this season where we've scored more than three goals. Being at home helps us, we'll have the fans behind us and there's still that sense of belief," Goal quoted Alexander-Arnold, as saying.

Alexander-Arnold did feel that it is going to be 'really hard' for them but they still got that belief to produce one of those special nights.

"We know it's going to be really hard, it's not going to be a walk in the park and everyone has got to be realistic, but we've definitely still got that belief within ourselves, in the changing room, that anything is possible, especially at Anfield. Hopefully, we will be able to produce one of those special nights here," he said.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will not feature in the clash as the former is recovering from a muscle injury while the latter was ruled out after suffering a concussion.

However, the 20-year old is looking at the positives and said it presents an opportunity for some other players to come and shine.

"Obviously we've got two of our main goalscorers out, but it also presents an opportunity for some of the other lads to come in, make a name for themselves and make themselves heroes," said Alexander-Arnold.

TAGS
UEFA Champions League Liverpool Barcelona Trent Alexander-Arnold

