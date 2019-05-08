Home Sport Football

'Miracle of Anfield': Liverpool bask in glory after epic comeback

The five-time European champions beat Lionel Messi's side 4-0 on Tuesday, overturning a 3-0 first-leg defeat to progress to the final for the second consecutive year.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp's men powered to their second successive Champions League final with a stunning 4-0 win against the Spanish champions in Tuesday's second leg at Anfield (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool heroes were hailed for their "stupendous" and "impossible" comeback on Wednesday after obliterating Barcelona to reach the Champions League final at a frenzied Anfield.

The five-time European champions beat Lionel Messi's side 4-0 on Tuesday, overturning a 3-0 first-leg defeat to progress to the final for the second consecutive year, where they will face either Ajax or Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Stand-in striker Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice as Klopp was forced to cope without injured star attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

"Do not adjust your reality. This really is happening. There have been glorious, entirely improbable games in Liverpool's European history, including the mind-bending highs of Istanbul," said the Guardian.

"But this was something else, an effort of will that, frankly, took the breath away. On a rapturous night Liverpool's season of chasing to the end narrowed first to a fine point, then burst into the most extravagant life as a 1-0 half-time lead against Barcelona became two, then three, then four.

"With 79 minutes gone, the most celebrated team of the modern age had been reduced to bunch of mooching, stumbling yellow-shirted spectators."

Liverpool have gone toe-to-toe with Manchester City all season in one of the most gripping Premier League title races ever but look like falling just short of winning their first English top-flight title since 1990.

Now they have the chance to overshadow City's achievement and be crowned kings of Europe for a sixth time in Madrid next month.

For the Daily Mail's Martin Samuel, it was better even that Liverpool's comeback in Istanbul from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the Champions League final in 2005.

"At the end of this wonderful, unbelievable, fantastical game, Jurgen Klopp linked arms with his players, facing The Kop as the whole of Anfield, including some among the bereft Catalan enclave, sung 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," he said.

"One had the feeling this was the moment he had been working towards since the day he set foot on Merseyside. This spirit. This togetherness. This performance. This passion, this emotion: it was all here, every last drop of what he wanted to achieve. And yet, there is still such a long way to go."

'Destiny'

The Telegraph said Liverpool's success could be written in the stars.

"No team does this in the second leg of a Champions League semi-final without wondering if the hand of destiny is not ushering them down an alternative path to glory to the one they have chased all season.

"On Monday night, Manchester City edged the Premier League just a little further from Liverpool's grasp which felt monumental -- and then came Tuesday night when the response at Anfield was, quite frankly, stupendous."

And the Independent said Liverpool had produced a night of pure fantasy.

"When the curtain comes down on this season, and for many years to come, Liverpool fans will bond over the belief and the disbelief of this night.

"'The Barcelona game', they'll say, and that'll be all they need to say. A night when Anfield heaved with the heft of the impossible, when a crowd of thousands and an audience of millions lost itself in the mad, dangerous intoxication of football."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Barcelona Champions League final
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp