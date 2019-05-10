Home Sport Football

FIFA rejects Chelsea appeal against transfer ban

FIFA found Chelsea guilty of 29 violations of transfer rules designed to protect minors from trafficking.

Published: 10th May 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Alvaro Morata

Chelsea has already secured a top-four finish in the Premier League (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ZURICH: Chelsea's appeal against a one-year transfer ban was rejected Wednesday, leaving the London club to prepare for its return to the Champions League without being able to add new players.

The FIFA appeals committee upheld the ban imposed in February for breaking youth transfer rules but added that Chelsea will be allowed to register players under the age of 16.

"Chelsea's wrongdoing consisted (of) not respecting the prohibition from internationally transferring or registering" minor players from abroad, FIFA said in a statement.

Although Chelsea can currently still sell players — including Real Madrid target Eden Hazard — any new signings must not be selected until the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea said it will challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Appeal Committee," the club said. "It acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

The club can also ask CAS for an urgent interim ruling within weeks to freeze the ban during the appeal process. That would let Chelsea register any players signed during the offseason transfer window which opens on June 11 in England.

The ruling will not affect United States international Christian Pulisic. He was signed in January and then loaned back to Borussia Dortmund but will join Chelsea for next season.

Chelsea has already secured a top-four finish in the Premier League, meaning it will play in next season's Champions League.

Without new recruits, coach Maurizio Sarri suggested his team could not close the gap next season to Premier League title-chasers Manchester City and Liverpool.

"So it's not easy, because the level of the top two is very, very high," Sarri said at a news conference Wednesday after the verdict was announced. "I think we are a very good team, so we need only one, two players, no more."

FIFA found Chelsea guilty of 29 violations of transfer rules designed to protect minors from trafficking.

Chelsea could succeed in getting a freeze on the ban. Spanish clubs involved in past cases have been successful in blocking their bans pending a final decision from CAS.

However, FIFA has signaled a change in policy with new senior lawyers and a different appeals committee chairman since the era of Sepp Blatter's presidency. Wednesday's ruling was overseen by Thomas Bodstrom, who has been a lawmaker and justice minister in Sweden since his playing career with Stockholm club AIK.

In 2014, Barcelona persuaded FIFA to freeze its one-year transfer ban. The club then used the offseason to sign players, including Luis Suarez from Liverpool, and then won the next season's Champions League title.

Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen also signed while the ban was on hold pending a verdict. CAS eventually rejected Barcelona's appeal and the club was unable to register new players in 2015.

Some of the Chelsea cases involved players under the age of 18 spending too much time on trial while not registered with England's soccer federation, which was also fined by FIFA.

FIFA prohibits international transfers of minors unless their families moved to a country for non-soccer reasons, or are close to the border of another nation where the youngster plays.

Exceptions within the European Union and European Economic Area allow the transfer of 16- to 18-year-old players if standards on education and living conditions are met.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIFA Chelsea Chelsea transfer ban EPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp