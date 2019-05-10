'It's only pain': Jurgen Klopp hopeful on Mohamed Salah for Premier League finale

Home Sport Football

Liverpool are in high spirits after a stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday booked their place in a second consecutive Champions League final.

10th May 2019

Mohamed Salah. (File | AP)

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to have Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson fit for Sunday's Premier League finale against Wolves as the Reds aim to end a 29-year wait to win the title.

Klopp's men trail Manchester City by one point at the top of the table and need the champions' 13-game-winning run to come to an end at Brighton if they are to win the league.

Klopp confirmed Roberto Firmino remains out with a groin tear as  Wolves visit Anfield. Klopp said he hopes the Brazilian will be ready for the Champions League final against Tottenham on June 1.

Salah missed the Barcelona game after suffering concussion in a 3-2 win at Newcastle last weekend.

"Mo looked good around the celebrations after the game, to be honest," said Klopp.

"The day before yesterday and yesterday he was running outside and will be part of training today."

Robertson had to be replaced at half-time against Barca and Henderson required a pain-killing injection at the break after taking a kick on the knee late in the first half.

"The famous three words of this week in the dressing room: 'It's only pain,'" added Klopp.

"Very important for all the young lads to learn, I've said that already to the boys. Hendo said, 'It's only pain', Robbo said, 'It's only pain' - but it was real pain, wow!

"Unfortunately, Robbo could deal with the pain but only the rest of his body couldn't because he couldn't really activate the muscle anymore, some nerve hit or whatever.

"They should be fine (for Sunday)."

