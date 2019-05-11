Manchester United confirms Ander Herrera's exit

By ANI

OLD TRAFFORD: English football club Manchester United on Saturday confirmed that midfielder Ander Herrera will leave the club this summer.

"There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I first started to wear it. A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything," Herrera said in a video message posted by Manchester United's Twitter handle.

"I felt special when I heard my name chanted, I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history. Every time I represented this club in wins and losses even when I couldn't help from the grass. I understood what this club means.

"I am going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I played in this jersey. Because playing for the greatest club in England has been a true honour. Thanks for these five amazing years," he added.

The Spanish midfielder's contract was all set to expire at the end of this season and he has failed to reach an agreement with the club over an extension.

There are speculations that the footballer can be seen joining the Paris Saint-German (PSG) club.

Herrera had joined United in 2014 and with him, the team has won the FA Cup, EFL Club, and Europa League during his time at the club.

The player is all set to make his final appearance for the team against Cardiff City in the Premier League on Sunday, May 14.