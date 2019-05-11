Home Sport Football

Manchester United confirms Ander Herrera's exit

Herrera had joined United in 2014 and with him, the team has won the FA Cup, EFL Club, and Europa League.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ander Herrera

Herrera has failed to reach an agreement with the club over an extension. | AP

By ANI

OLD TRAFFORD: English football club Manchester United on Saturday confirmed that midfielder Ander Herrera will leave the club this summer.

"There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I first started to wear it. A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything," Herrera said in a video message posted by Manchester United's Twitter handle.

"I felt special when I heard my name chanted, I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history. Every time I represented this club in wins and losses even when I couldn't help from the grass. I understood what this club means.

"I am going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I played in this jersey. Because playing for the greatest club in England has been a true honour. Thanks for these five amazing years," he added.

The Spanish midfielder's contract was all set to expire at the end of this season and he has failed to reach an agreement with the club over an extension.

There are speculations that the footballer can be seen joining the Paris Saint-German (PSG) club.

Herrera had joined United in 2014 and with him, the team has won the FA Cup, EFL Club, and Europa League during his time at the club.

The player is all set to make his final appearance for the team against Cardiff City in the Premier League on Sunday, May 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Ander Herrera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp