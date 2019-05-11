Home Sport Football

Tottenham's lack of transfers could force Pochettino out

Tottenham are through to the Champions League final and could finish third in the Premier League.

Published: 11th May 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pochettino

Pochettino still has four years left on his current contract. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino said he would be "stupid" to stay as Tottenham manager if the club fails to deliver a blueprint for a future which can keep the London club rubbing shoulders with the giants of the game.

Pochettino this week guided Tottenham into the Champions League final and could finish the Premier League season on Sunday as high as third in the table behind Manchester City and Liverpool but ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

His success has come despite any significant forays into the transfer market in recent seasons.

"I am not open to start a new chapter with no plan, with no clear idea, with not being transparent, telling you and telling our fans what next, what is our objective," said Pochettino who has four years left on his current contract.

"I know very well how this business works. And we know very well that we need to operate in a different way -- that doesn't mean to spend more or less money.

"If we believe that if we operate in the same way that we have operated in the last five years we are going to be every season in the final of the Champions League, and we are going to be every season in the top four and competing against projects like Liverpool or Manchester City or Manchester United, I think we are very naive.

"If you want to expect the same from Liverpool, from Manchester City or Manchester United and Chelsea, and you put the same expectation on Tottenham, and the people expect the same, of course, give me different tools to work.

"If not, I see the people working in the same way, in the future I'm going to be this guy. I am the most stupid person to work."

Pochettino said earlier this week that he may be tempted to walk away from the Spurs hot-seat if he delivered the Champions League title this season.

Tottenham will face Liverpool in the final in Madrid on June 2.

"I am open like I said before. I am open to everything," he added on Friday

"Of course I love to work, I love Tottenham, I love to be here every day, I enjoy it a lot, I am so grateful but after five years, I think our effort was massive.

"But the problem is I need to know what we need to achieve or for what we are going to fight and then who is going to assess the tools that we have to achieve what we plan to achieve."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino English Premier League UEFA Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp