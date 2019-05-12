Home Sport Football

The wait goes on: Elusive league title evades Liverpool

Liverpool had won 2-0 and finished a league campaign with 97 points — a total, up until this season, that was more than any other team had managed apart from last year's record-breaking Man City.

Published: 12th May 2019 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front against Wolverhampton in the 17th minute and a jittery City fell behind 10 minutes later at Brighton. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL:  For about 20 minutes on an afternoon of extraordinary highs, lows, twists and turns at Anfield, Liverpool thought the wait could finally be ending.

Liverpool was leading Wolverhampton Wanderers; Manchester City was drawing, briefly losing, and then only drawing again at Brighton.

The Reds were top of the "as it stands" Premier League table, now used widely in this age of instant information, and there was joy unconfined through this iconic stadium.

ALSO READ | Sorry Liverpool, Manchester is Blue, so is England!

Fans were punching the air and swirling their scarves. The "Allez, Allez, Allez" chant was being sung with gusto.

The English league title was — for that brief period— heading back to Liverpool after 29 years.

An hour later, after the final whistle blew on the game and on their team's title hopes, Liverpool fans were still singing but in defiance rather than celebration.

Liverpool had won 2-0 and finished a league campaign with 97 points — a total, up until this season, that was more than any other team had managed apart from last year's record-breaking Manchester City team.

It wasn't enough. City was champion again, by a point.

"We shall not be moved," roared Liverpool fans in The Kop. And they'll be there again next season, their wait for the biggest prize title in English soccer starting its fourth decade

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premier League Manchester City Liverpool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp