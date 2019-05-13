Home Sport Football

Roma captain hits back at Ronaldo's 'you're too small' jibe

Ronaldo made a gesture with his hand with the former Real Madrid star heard saying: "You're too small to talk."

Published: 13th May 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

The pair clashed on the hour mark in the Stadio Olimpico in a row | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi hit back at a jibe by Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo about his height by going on to score the opener in a 2-0 win over the Serie A champions on Sunday.

The pair clashed on the hour mark in the Stadio Olimpico in a row after the Portuguese star played the ball while Edin Dzeko was down and needed treatment.

Ronaldo made a gesture with his hand with the former Real Madrid star heard saying: "You're too small to talk."

The Portuguese player than seemed to apologise and to hug Florenzi.

Dzeko set up Florenzi for the first goal after 79 minutes with the Bosnian then slotting in the second two minutes into injury time as Juventus fell to just their third defeat this season.

The win keeps Roma's Champions League hopes alive with Claudio Ranieri's side sixth, but just one point off Inter Milan who are fourth, before they play Chievo on Monday.

The defeat came on the day that Juventus displayed their new strip which no longer features the club's iconic black and white stripes in a breakaway from over a century of tradition.

Ronaldo's hopes of finishing the season as the Serie A top scorer are slim as his 21 goals are five behind Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella's 26 with two games left.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serie A Roma Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Alessandro Florenzi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp