Sunil Chhetri hails newly appointed Indian coach Igor Stimac

By ANI

LEEDS: India's all-time top goalscorer Sunil Chhetri praised Igor Stimac, who has been recently appointed as the new head coach for Indian national team, saying the Croatian international has a lot of experience and it will all depend on the players, how they are going to take benefit from it.

"He is a coach who brings a lot of experience to the table and I'm really looking forward to working with him. There are a lot of talented youngsters coming through the ranks for the national team and his experience would benefit us all," Goal quoted Chhetri, as saying.

"His experience speaks for itself and it is upon us to take advantage of it. He's been on the biggest stage of them all and knows what it takes to keep improving. Of course, India will be a completely different ball game as compared to the teams and players he has managed, but we are all keen to keep moving ahead," he added.

Chhetri is also of the opinion that the only aim of all three -- federation, players and new coach - is to keep India progressing.

"The Federation (AIFF) has appointed the coach with the view that we, as country, keep progressing. That's the Federation's aim, our aim as players and even the aim of the new coach. We will give this an almighty push and let's see where it takes us," Chhetri said.