Lazio end Atalanta's dream run to win Coppa Italia amid tensions in Rome

By AFP

ROME: Lazio lifted the Coppa Italia for the seventh time on Wednesday after late goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa guided them to a 2-0 final win over Atalanta on a night in Rome dogged by fan violence.

Milinkovic-Savic's fine header set Lazio on their way with eight minutes left at the Stadio Olimpico, seconds after coming on as a substitute, before Correa sealed victory in the closing moments of the match.

The victory books Lazio a ticket to next season's Europa League, much-needed for Simone Inzaghi's side as they are eighth in Serie A, four points off the European berths with two games left to play.

"We really wanted this Cup," said Inzaghi.

"It's a great satisfaction, we deserve it because we've come a long way."

However, his side's win was marred by clashes outside the stadium between Lazio's hardcore 'ultra' supporters and police before the game.

Fans threw projectiles at officers as a police car was burned near the Ponte Milvio bridge not far from the Stadio Olimpico.

According to Italian media, two policemen were injured, one in an ear by a projectile and five fans were arrested.

Atalanta had eliminated holders Juventus in the quarter-finals and been bidding to win their second Coppa Italia, which would have been their first major honour since they last won the competition in 1963.

For the side from Bergamo -- who are still in the running for a first-ever qualification to the Champions League -- it is their third defeat in the final after also missing out in 1987 and 1996.

Nervy affair

Gian Piero Gasperini's side head to league champions Juve on Sunday looking to keep hold of fourth place in Serie A, which is being chased by AC Milan and Roma, both three points back.

"It's a pity, but finals are like that," said Gasperini. "The decisive moment of the match arrived in the second half and we lost on a corner kick.

"We now head to Sunday, because there is a place in the next Champions League to defend. We'll overcome this disappointment, even if our run in the tournament was a great experience."

Atalanta had arrived in Rome on a 12-match unbeaten run, having not lost since the end of February, and having beaten Lazio in both of their Serie A games this season.

But they could not find a way past their solid opponents after failing to take their chances in a nervy game, with Papu Gomez denied by Thomas Strakosha in the Lazio goal within the first minute.

Atalanta's top scorer Duvan Zapata and midfielder Marten De Roon also squandered two quickfire efforts on 26 minutes, before with Gomez hit the post with 14 minutes left.

Seconds afterwards Savic made an almost immediate impact after coming on to replace Luis Alberto, who himself had just missed a chance for Lazio.

The Serb broke through leaving Pierluigi Gollini powerless, and Correa finished off a counter attack minutes later to end the discussion and award Inzaghi with his first major honour since winning the competition as a Lazio player in 2009.