UEFA unveils 'fans first' Euro 2020 ticket policy

For the first time, the tournament will be held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.  

Published: 19th May 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

The logo for the UEFA European Championship football competition (L) is displayed next to the Euros trophy (R) | AFP

By AFP

BUDAPEST: A 'fans first' policy at next year's Euro 2020 football tournament will make more affordable tickets available than at previous editions, a UEFA official said Sunday.

"A record three million tickets will be available to fans," Philippe Margraff, head of UEFA's revenue operations, told a press conference in Budapest.

"Euro 2020's 'fans first' policy will bring fans to the games with more tickets at affordable prices," he added.

For the first time, the tournament - to be staged from 12 June to 12 July, 2020 - will be held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.  

The 24 finalists will play in 12 different cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Around 2.5 million tickets are reserved for fans of participating teams and the general public, according to UEFA.

"That's more than the total number available for the whole of Euro 2016," said Margraff. 

"Fifty percent of the tickets will go to the general public, and over 30 percent to fans of the two teams, that's also a much higher ratio than for the last World Cup," he said. 

One million tickets will be available for 50 euros ($56) or less in 44 of the 51 matches scheduled for the tournament. 

A total of 40,000 tickets under 100 euros will also be available for the semi-finals and final in London. 

Tickets, available individually for one match in one stadium or as part of a 'follow my team' package, will be on sale in three categories: centrally positioned, mainly in the corners, and behind the goals. 

"Prices will also reflect the purchasing power and average income of local people," said Margraff.

Tickets for games in Baku, Budapest and Bucharest will be priced from 30 euros compared to 50 euros in the other nine cities.

The first phase of sales comprising 1.5 million tickets - 50 percent more than at Euro 2016, according to UEFA - will open to the general public from June 12 to July 12.

Sales to fans of participating teams begins in December, after the final tournament draw which takes place November 30. 

All tickets will be exclusively sold online via the UEFA website.

