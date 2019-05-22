Thorgan Hazard joins Borussia Dortmund on five-year deal

Home Sport Football

He scored 46 goals and provided 44 assists in 182 appearances for Gladbach.

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday they have signed Thorgan Hazard, the younger brother of Chelsea star Eden, on a five-year deal form Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The 26-year-old winger announced in April that he was joining Dortmund, who finished runners-up in the Bundesliga this season, with only the details of the transfer to sort out.

"I am grateful for five great years at Borussia Moenchengladbach and the wonderful memories," said Hazard in a statement on Dortmund's club website.

"Now was exactly the right point in time to take the next step in my career. I am proud to be able to play for Borussia Dortmund - it is a top club with unbelievable fans."

Germany's top-selling daily Bild says the transfer should cost about 25 million euros ($28m) plus add-ons.

The Belgium international scored 46 goals and provided 44 assists in 182 appearances for Gladbach.

"We are very pleased that Thorgan was fully convinced about joining Borussia Dortmund," said sports director Michael Zorc.

"He is an experienced Bundesliga professional and Belgian national player who will help us with his speed and the quality of his finishing. He has proven his class over the past few years."

Germany international Nico Schulz will arrive from Hoffenheim in a deal worth 27 million euros, while teenage defender Mateu Morey, 19, is joining on a free transfer.

