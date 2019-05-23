Home Sport Football

All eyes on Mbappe as PSG's rivals prepare for summer of change

The 20-year-old World Cup winner suggested that he could be ready to leave PSG after just two seasons.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mbappe

Will the game against Reims be his last for PSG? | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Could Kylian Mbappe really be about to play his final game for Paris Saint-Germain? And how are the French champions' main domestic rivals shaping up for what looks set to be a summer of transition?

AFP Sport looks at the main talking points in France ahead of the final night of the Ligue 1 season on Friday:

Mbappe going nowhere?

Kylian Mbappe has dominated the headlines and the discussions on television and radio in France this week following his shock remarks at an awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday.

The 20-year-old World Cup winner used his victory speech after being named as France's player and young player of the year to drop a bombshell and suggest he could be ready to leave PSG after just two seasons.

"I have discovered so many things here, and I feel that maybe it is the time to take on more responsibility. Maybe at Paris Saint-Germain -- with pleasure -- or in a new project elsewhere," Mbappe said.

PSG responded by insisting their star man would be going nowhere this summer, but his remarks have increased speculation that Real Madrid could come back in for a player they tried to sign from Monaco in 2017.

So it still seems far fetched that PSG's match at Reims on Friday could be Mbappe's last for the club, as he looks to add to his 32 league goals for the season without the support of Neymar. The Brazilian is again suspended.

Lyon's Brazilian revolution

Lille will join PSG in the Champions League group stage after a superb run to second place in Ligue 1. Their game at Rennes on Friday will be the last for the club for Nicolas Pepe, the Ivorian who has scored 22 goals in a brilliant campaign. He will be sold for big money in the summer.

Lyon have third place wrapped up and are now crossing their fingers in the hope that Chelsea win the Europa League final against Arsenal. Only if that happens will OL be guaranteed a place in the group stage of next season's Champions League.

That would be a huge boost for the club just as they prepare to usher in a new management team. Bruno Genesio will depart after three and a half years as coach, with club legend Juninho Pernambucano set to come in as sporting director and his fellow Brazilian Sylvinho as head coach.

"Sylvinho does not have great experience as a coach in his own right but, without wishing to compare him to (Zinedine) Zidane, we have seen that great players can come on board with ambitious projects and do well," said Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

All change at Marseille

Saint-Etienne celebrated qualifying for Europe last weekend but were immediately hit by the news that veteran coach Jean-Louis Gasset would be standing down after Friday's match at Angers.

Meanwhile, the announcement that Rudi Garcia would be leaving his job as coach of Marseille came as no surprise at all. The former Champions League winners can no longer finish higher than fifth and will not qualify for Europe.

Garcia called it "the worst season of my career", and the names being linked with the job at the Velodrome include former player Gabriel Heinze, Claude Puel, Rafael Benitez and Porto coach Sergio Conceicao. Whoever comes in faces a huge rebuilding job.

It has been a turbulent season too for Monaco, but the principality club will not go down on the final day barring a dramatic set of results.

Dijon have to win against Toulouse to stand any chance of avoiding going down automatically along with Guingamp. Caen currently occupy the relegation play-off place but are just two points behind Amiens and are hoping to stay up on the final day for the third season running.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ligue 1 PSG Kylian Mbappe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp