Home Sport Football

Maurizio Sarri doesn't want Eden Hazard to leave Chelsea

Despite rumors of the Belgian international joining Real Madrid, the Chelsea coach wants to hold onto him.

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Eden Hazard

Hazard has previously said it would be a 'dream' to play for Real Madrid | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has expressed his desire of keeping Eden Hazard to the club, as the Belgian's contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

"I don't know. As I said in every press conference, I want to respect his decision. I hope that he will stay with us, but we need to be ready if he will decide something different," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

"Also if I have spoken with him, I don't want to say anything. Hazard is good for every team, of course, but he's really very good for us," he added.

ALSO READ | Eden Hazard is my Chelsea benchmark, says Christian Pulisic

Moreover, in January, Chelsea agreed a $73 million move for Christian Pulisic, who they loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season. Sarri said the United States international is ready to join the group and eulogised Pulisic by calling him 'really very strong' but further added that there is room for improvement.

"I spoke with him two or three months ago. Pulisic knows very well our team, our way of playing, his team-mates. So he's ready to join the group," he said.

"Christian is a very young player, of course, but he is really very strong. So I'm really very happy. He has the possibility to improve more, so he could become a very important player for us," Sarri added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chelsea Eden Hazard Christian Pulisic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp