Home Sport Football

Chelsea sweat on Kante fitness for Europa League final

Kante has been struggling with the problem since the weekend but Chelsea will give him until the last minute to prove his fitness

Published: 28th May 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kante has not played since coming off with a hamstring injury in a 3-0 win over Watford on May 5. | AP

By AFP

BAKU: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is a doubt for Wednesday's Europa League final against Arsenal because of a knee injury, with coach Maurizio Sarri rating the French star's chances of playing in Baku as no better than "50/50".

Kante has been struggling with the problem since the weekend but Chelsea will give him until the last minute to prove his fitness for the match at the Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan's capital.

"Kante has a very little problem with his knee. The problem is the timing, but we are trying," said Sarri.

When asked what odds he would put on Kante being available, the Italian added: "I think 50/50 at the moment. Yesterday 60/40 for the no. He was a little bit better this morning, but 50/50."

ALSO READ | Arsenal aim to win Europa League for missing Mkhitaryan

Kante has not played since coming off with a hamstring injury in a 3-0 win over Watford on May 5.

He missed the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt as a result, and also missed the trip to Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

That was two and a half weeks ago, and his latest problem was picked up in training at the weekend before Chelsea flew to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Chelsea are already without the injured Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well as Callum Hudson-Odoi for the game.

"We are in trouble with the midfield, at the moment we have only three midfielders for three positions," Sarri added.

"He is the only defensive midfielder that we have so for us Kante is very important. I hope to recover him because I know very well that without N'Golo it's a problem."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Europa League Chelsea N'Golo Kante

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp