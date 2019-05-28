Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are best team he has taken to a final

It will be Klopp's fourth European final as a manager and Liverpool's second successive Champions League final.

Published: 28th May 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Klopp

Klopp's side run to Madrid this year has been marked by a never-say-die spirit | AP

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp says his current Liverpool team are the strongest side he has taken to a final as he plots Champions League glory against Premier League rivals Tottenham on Saturday.

Liverpool are preparing for their second successive Champions League final after a run that included an incredible comeback to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit against Barcelona in the semi-final by winning 4-0 at Anfield.

It will be Klopp's fourth European final as a manager, having been a Champions League runner-up with Borussia Dortmund in 2013, before losing the Europa League final with Liverpool in 2016.

Their run to Madrid this year has been marked by a never-say-die spirit, with Klopp suggesting that his team of 2019 is better than those that have lost his three previous European finals.

"I don't like to blame my other teams (for the European final defeats)," said Klopp, whose side lost out to Real Madrid in the final last year.

"I love them all. They all gave everything but I have never been part of a final with a better team than this.

"I am not so surprised by this because our boys mix our potential with attitude in the best way I have witnessed. That is brilliant."

However, Klopp, speaking at Liverpool's training ground Tuesday, made clear that he has yet to surpass his first major achievement as a manager, leading minnows Mainz into the Bundesliga for the first time in their history 15 years ago, on a minimal budget.

Career highlight?

Asked if Saturday's final marked the pinnacle of his career, the manager, whose side finished a single point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League, said: "If I win it, yes. It would be different to the last finals.

"Is bringing the team to the Champions League final (in itself) the biggest moment in my career? No, that was 2004, getting promoted with Mainz.

"If you had known the money we had, the circumstances we had and the fact was that nobody needed us in the first league.

"If I win the Champions League, though, I will have to think about this question again."

Klopp is hopeful that forward Roberto Firmino will be fit to play a part in Saturday's final, having missed the final three matches of the season with a muscle issue.

Midfielder Naby Keita, however, will not recover from his adductor injury in time to face Tottenham.

"No chance for Naby," Klopp said.

"Naby is really progressing well. We will see how it will work out for him for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Bobby was part of training last week, really good, everything looked fine. He will be fine, I am pretty sure."

Klopp expects a close contest against a Tottenham side that Liverpool beat home and away in the Premier League during the season, winning 2-1 on both occasions.

He said: "It will be very tight. The quality of Tottenham and us is pretty similar. The distance between us is consistency.

"Emotions will be completely different. You have to use the emotions but in the right circumstances. Bringing ourselves in the right mood is the job we have to do.

"We know about Tottenham a lot but after three weeks (without a game to prepare), I would have known the name of the groundsman of Barcelona if they had been the opponent.

"We know it is difficult, Tottenham know it is difficult, so let's play a difficult game and let's win it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp UEFA Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp