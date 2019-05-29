Stimac effect: Soosai, Justin having a ball and learning

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian football team’s national camp, underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, already seems like a breath of fresh air. Gone are the favourites during the Stephen Constantine regime, while the likes of Michael Soosairaj and Jobby Justin seem to be enjoying every moment of their first call-up.

Soosairaj had impressed for Chennai City FC in the I-League before going on to shine for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL last season. Jobby was the highest Indian scorer In the I-League last term. There was a huge clamour to include both as India embarked for the AFC Asian Cup. But the Brit chose to stick to his tried-and-tested players.

Finally, with Igor Stimac taking the reins of the national team, both received their call-up while also managing to remain in the camp despite the Croat releasing six players because of healthy competition.

“Every coach is different and they have their own choices. We just want to learn and keep improving and not dwell on the past. The competition for places upfront and in the midfield is quite intense,” Soosai and Justin said in unison on being asked how they felt after being snubbed by the previous coach.

And they are learning a lot — especially on the tactical and fitness side of things. “Personally, I am learning everyday. I am getting stronger as well. There are various aspects of a camp: the diet, discipline, training sessions. The coach really focusses on fitness and diet so we have to adhere by it. Also, he recounts tales of his time with the Croatia team to motivate us, which works,” the former East Bengal striker said.

Contrary to their on-field displays, both were quite shy but both reiterated that their call-up was not something they were taking for granted. “I kept working hard and believed that my time would come. The work is only half done as there are so many quality players in the camp. I will keep working hard so that I can make my national team bow,” the Tamil Nadu man added.

The coach has started holding double sessions where tactical training is being imparted. And Soosai is enjoying it. “He speaks to everyone and gives them individual roles. He has been working on the team’s coordination, one-touch passing and how to shift from offensive to defensive and vice versa.”

Incidentally, both players have signed for ATK in the ISL. While Jobby’s move is almost completed, Soosai has already been announced by the ISL franchise. And both were looking forward to their time there. “My brother is my role model (Michael Regin) and with him also signing, it was an easy choice,” Soosai said.