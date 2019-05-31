Home Sport Football

Five key battles to decide Champions League final

Liverpool are aiming to win their sixth European Cup in Madrid while a surprise victory for Spurs would earn them their first.

Published: 31st May 2019 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Spurs, Liverpool

Which manager will come out on top in Madrid? | AP

By AFP

Tottenham and Liverpool play for the biggest prize in club football on Saturday as the two Premier League teams go head-to-head in the Champions League final.

Liverpool are aiming to win their sixth European Cup in Madrid while a surprise victory for Spurs would earn them their first.

Here, AFP Sport looks at five key battles that could decide the contest.

Pochettino v Klopp 

Mauricio Pochettino has said he expects this match to be a battle of emotions, not tactics, but his duel with Jurgen Klopp could go a long way to settling the final.

For Pochettino, the big call will be around Harry Kane, who could be fit enough to start but will he be sharp enough to merit the risk? 

Klopp's biggest selection dilemma is in midfield, where he has to pick three from Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Fabinho. 

His choice could offer a clue as to Liverpool's approach, whether they want a fast, open game, the kind they usually favour. It is the kind Tottenham, with their speed in attack, might be happy with too. 

Salah v Rose 

Mohamed Salah played only 30 minutes of last year's final, forced off after a collision with Sergio Ramos, and the Egyptian will surely be eager to make up for lost time. 

Even if his season has not had the explosiveness of last, Salah remains Liverpool's deadliest threat and how Danny Rose handles him will be key to Tottenham's hopes. 

Rose was outstanding during Tottenham's quarter-final triumph over Ajax, showing the kind of form that once made him one of the finest full-backs in Europe. A repeat this weekend would give Spurs a good chance. 

Eriksen v Wijnaldum 

Georginio Wijnaldum was the star of Liverpool's incredible comeback against Barcelona in the semi-finals and Klopp is likely to rely on him again in Madrid. 

Wijnaldum's versatility has been invaluable to Klopp, who will hope the Dutchman can use his athleticism and power to set the tempo in midfield. 

For Tottenham, Christian Eriksen will be looking to run the game too, but more quietly, the Dane's craft and vision will be essential if Spurs want to break down Liverpool's stubborn defence. 

If Eriksen is denied space to thread balls for the likes of Kane, Son and Dele Alli to find, Liverpool could be halfway there. 

Liverpool v Expectation 

It has been a long time since Liverpool last went into a European final as favourites and much could depend on how they handle the pressure. 

Liverpool finished 26 points above Tottenham in the Premier League this season, beat them home and away, and have lost to them only once in the last 13 matches. 

They also know what it feels like to play in a Champions League final, with most of this team there in Kiev last year, when they were beaten by Real Madrid. 

That experience should be an advantage but expectation can create tension too. Liverpool must not blink. 

Tottenham v Nerves 

Tottenham are the underdogs but there is never nothing to lose in a game of this magnitude. 

For some of their players, it is likely to be their only shot at winning club football's biggest prize and for all of them except Toby Alderweireld, it will be their first Champions League final. 

Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last year, will be among those trying to keep their team-mates calm because against Liverpool, notorious for fast starts, there will be no time for adjustment. 

After three weeks to stew, Spurs have to ensure nerves do not strangle their performance. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League Liverpool Tottenham UEFA Champions League final

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp