Ankle injury rules Sandesh Jhingan out of FIFA WC qualifier against Bangladesh

By PTI

KOLKATA: Defender Sandesh Jhingan was on Thursday ruled out of India's Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh to be played at the Saltlake Stadium here on October 15.

The India right back, who made an impact in India's gallant goalless draw against Qatar last month, sustained an ankle injury during a friendly match against North East United in Guwahati on Wednesday.

"Owing to an injury sustained in the friendly game against NEUFC, Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out from the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15.

We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation tweeted.

Jhingan's absence will a big setback for India as it is already suffering from injury concerns to defensive midfielder Pronay Halder and Rahul Bheke, who is nursing a groin injury.

The Blue Tigers team will reach Kolkata on Sunday.