Home Sport Football

Ankle injury rules Sandesh Jhingan out of FIFA WC qualifier against Bangladesh

The India right back, who made an impact in India's gallant goalless draw against Qatar last month, sustained an ankle injury during a friendly match against North East United.

Published: 11th October 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Indian international Sandesh Jhingan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Defender Sandesh Jhingan was on Thursday ruled out of India's Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh to be played at the Saltlake Stadium here on October 15.

The India right back, who made an impact in India's gallant goalless draw against Qatar last month, sustained an ankle injury during a friendly match against North East United in Guwahati on Wednesday.

"Owing to an injury sustained in the friendly game against NEUFC, Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out from the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15.

We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation tweeted.

Jhingan's absence will a big setback for India as it is already suffering from injury concerns to defensive midfielder Pronay Halder and Rahul Bheke, who is nursing a groin injury.

The Blue Tigers team will reach Kolkata on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandesh Jhingan FIFA World Cup qualifier
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp