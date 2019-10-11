Home Sport Football

FIFA bans former top Afghan football official over abuse cover-up

FIFA banned a former general secretary of the Afghanistan Football Federation for five years for covering up sexual abuse of female players.

Published: 11th October 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LAUSANNE: FIFA on Friday banned a former general secretary of the Afghanistan Football Federation for five years for covering up sexual abuse of female players.

Sayed Aghazada was found guilty of failing to "report and prevent" former federation president Keramuudin Karim from carrying out repeated acts of sexual assault between 2013 and 2018.

World football's governing body banned Karim for life from all football-related activity at both the national and international level in June.

"In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that Mr Aghazada was aware of this abuse and had the duty to report and prevent it according to the FIFA Code of Ethics," read a statement from FIFA's Independent Ethics Committee.

In addition to the suspension Aghazada was fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,000).

FIFA's statement added: "The FIFA Ethics Committee is still looking into the allegations that have been made against other individuals in connection to the same investigation and to their positions as football officials."

Aghazada was also a member of the Asian Football Confederation's executive committee.

The AFC said in a statement it noted FIFA's ruling and would wait until the decision was "final and binding" before making any further comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIFA Afghanistan Football Federation
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp