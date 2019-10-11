FIFA bans Ugandan official over 2014 World Cup ticket resales
ZURICH: FIFA has banned the president of Uganda's soccer federation for two months over the resale of tickets for the 2014 World Cup.
FIFA says its ethics judges ratified a plea bargain by Moses Magogo, an elected member of the Confederation of African Football executive committee.
He also agreed to pay a 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,075) fine.
Magogo was alleged to have profited from rule-breaking resales among an allocation of 177 tickets FIFA thought were for fans in Uganda.
A formal complaint in Uganda alleged tickets for games in Brazil were sold by "American and South African agents."
Magogo joined CAF's ruling panel in 2017 when co-opted by its newly elected president, Ahmad of Madagascar.
The Ugandan official was elected to a four-year term in July during the FIFA investigation.