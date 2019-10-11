Home Sport Football

Romelu Lukaku becomes first Belgian player to score 50 goals

Romelu Lukaku scored two goals in the match and Belgium registered a massive 9-0 victory in the match.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRUSSELS: Romelu Lukaku became the first player to score 50 goals for Belgium as he helped his team thrash San Marini in the Euro 2020 qualifiers here on Friday.

Lukaku scored two goals in the match and Belgium registered a massive 9-0 victory in the match.

The clash witnessed a tough competition between both the teams but Lukaku managed to break the deadlock in the 28th minute of the match by scoring his 50th international goal. After just three minutes, Nacer Chadli added another goal to Belgium's tally.

ALSO READ: Romelu Lukaku sends Inter Milan top after racist abuse at Cagliari

Making the situation worse for San Marini, Cristian Brolli scored a goal and Belgium took a 3-0 lead. Toby Alderweireld, Youri Tielemans, and Lukaku added one goal each and after the completion of the first half, Belgium had a 6-0 lead in the match.

The second half too witnessed a similar display from the Belgium side and the match concluded on 9-0.

With this victory, Belgium became the first team to secure qualification for Euro 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Romelu Lukaku Romelu Lukaku record
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp