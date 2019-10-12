Home Sport Football

Turned vegan to stay fitter, for better recovery: Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri said the realisation dawned on him during his stints with Sporting Kansas City and Sporting Lisbon.

Published: 12th October 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Saturday said he turned vegan for better recovery and digestion, adding the realisation of a better diet as he grows older is secret behind his supreme fitness.

India's record goalscorer Chhetri at 35, is still the team's go-to-man when in need for goals. Against Oman in their World Cup qualifying opener, the diminutive striker scored the only goal to take his tally to 72 international goals, thus becoming the fifth-highest international goalscorer from Asia of all time.

India lost 1-2 but their spirited display under head coach Igor Stimac drew praise. India followed it up with a famous 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar, a match in which Chhetri could not take part due to illness.

"I have become vegan -- I don't take dairy or meat. But it has helped me a lot in terms of recovery and digestion," Chhetri said days ahead of India's third Group E World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 15.

ALSO READ: At Bengaluru FC, it's my responsibility to lead by example - Sunil Chhetri

"As I grew older, and as I had more knowledge and met more people who could help me, I kept making those positive changes. And because I was getting older, it was easier to calm my desperation, or my desire to cheat on diet," said the iconic forward.

"My diet has kept on improving. It's not that I was as strict as today some 10 years back. But it's also not that 10 years back I was eating everything, and anything. So as every year passed by, I kept making changes, being strict on myself.

"When you are younger it's actually a bit difficult. When you are younger you eat a lot of things out of desire. As you grow older, you understand that these are the things which you should not, and these are the things you should.

"When I was 25 and I was told to eat 6 pieces of potato every day, someday it would be 8, someday it would be 10. Not that it's going to make a big difference. But now when I am told by my nutritionist that you get to eat 6 pieces a day, it's 6. Done! These things really help you when you grow older because by now you have understood what works for you, and it's easier to be more disciplined. That is where probably when people who are 30 plus do well."

ALSO READ: Qatar outcome has raised our hopes - Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri said the realisation dawned on him during his stints with American soccer outfit Sporting Kansas City and Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

"The awareness crept up after my stint with Sporting Lisbon. When I was in Kansas in the US, there was a little slight change but as I said as I was young - I didn't go deep into it. I followed it but not religiously. Then when I went to Sporting Lisbon, I saw that it's common in Europe about what they eat. It was there that I became stricter," said Chhetri who now plies his trade for Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC.

Asked whether he occasionally eats sweets, Chhetri said: "It's been over one and a half years. Both I have indulged on two momentous occasions, the first time I gave in was after BFC won the ISL; and the next time I had a bite was after we drew our away match with Qatar. You need to understand what works best for your own body. In fact, there have been occasions when people put slices of cake in my mouth. But I never gulped it, but went to the washroom to rinse out (smiles)."

Married to Sonam, Chhetri informed his wife is not vegan and enjoys her non-vegetarian dishes but it is her support towards his lifestyle that keeps the Indian goal-machine going.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri's ability to switch on & off special feels assistant coach

"It would be wrong to say that it has come into effect only after she became my wife. That's why I am completely happy, and so much in peace that I did get married to her. Does she eat what I eat.

"Well, off-course. Not because she has to, but because she gives me company. But yeah she is not a vegan, and every now and then, she enjoys her prawns, and fish curries too. I am so much in peace that I did get married to her. The support from home has stayed the bedrock."

Talking about the team and their food habits, Chhetri said over the last decade all the players have become more conscious about what is on their plate.

"The current crop of boys knows what to eat, how much to eat, and when to eat. They understand what is beneficial for them, and most importantly they stick to it. And it's doesn't end with the national team. It is percolating down to the clubs, and age group players as well."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp