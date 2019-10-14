Home Sport Football

Sans Messi, new-look Argentina rout Ecuador 6-1

Angel Mena scored Ecuador's only goal in the second half before Argentina added three more.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

German Pezzella

German Pezzella scores for Argentina against Ecuador (Photo | Twitter @Argentina)

By Associated Press

ELCHE (Spain): Argentina routed Ecuador 6-1 in a friendly game in Spain on Sunday despite the absence of suspended Lionel Messi.

Lucas Alario, Leandro Paredes, German Pezzella, Nicolas Domínguez and Lucas Ocampos scored for Argentina, which also got on the board with an own-goal by Ecuadorean defender Jhon Espinoza.

Argentina, without many of the starters who played in the recent 2-2 draw against Germany, was up 3-0 at halftime in the southeastern Spanish city of Elche. Angel Mena scored Ecuador's only goal in the second half before Argentina added three more.

There was a brief dispute before Argentina's third goal, which came from a penalty kick. Lautaro Martinez had the ball and wanted to take the penalty, but Paredes prevailed after a discussion between the two. Martínez left complaining but celebrated the goal along with his teammates.

Messi was serving a three-month suspension from internationals because of comments he made against South American soccer body CONMEBOL during this year's Copa América in Brazil.

Argentina also was without players from Boca Juniors and River Plate because the teams are playing each other in the Copa Libertadores semifinal. Others missing from the squad were forwards Ángel Di María and Sergio Aguero.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Argentina football Argentina vs Ecuador Angel Mena
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp