What a legend! Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th career goal | Euro qualifiers

Ronaldo has also scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 32 for his current club Juventus, and five for Sporting Lisbon.

Published: 15th October 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Euro 2020 group B qualifying match against Ukraine (Photo | AP)

By Agencies

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal for club or country when he converted a 72nd minute penalty for Portugal in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Ukraine on Monday.

Ukraine were leading the Group B match 2-0 when Taras Stepanenko blocked a shot with his hand,  collecting a second yellow card and being sent off before Ronaldo converted from the spot to pull a goal back. It was the seventh goal in six qualifying matches for Ronaldo, and his 95th overall with Portugal.

"The records come naturally," Ronaldo said. "I don't go after them, they come after me. I'm already thinking about tomorrow, about scoring No. 701 in my next match."

"It's not an easy number to reach," Ronaldo said. "I have to thank everyone who has helped me. It's unfortunate that it came in a loss."

Portugal kept pressing until the end but couldn't find the equalizer. Ronaldo had a few good chances, and Danilo came close with a long-range shot that struck the crossbar in stoppage time.

