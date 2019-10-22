Home Sport Football

Bengaluru frustrated in opener

Their intent almost resulted in a goal six minutes into the second. NorthEast’s star forward Asamoah Gyan was played a fine lob pass by Uruguayan Martin Chaves.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

BFC’s Ashique Kuruniyan & Reagan Singh (R) of NEUFC vie for the ball during their ISL match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on Monday | vinod kumar t

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defending champions Bengaluru FC aimed at a winning start at home. Yet a resilient NorthEast United FC defence and incessant rain did no favours as the game ended in a 0-0 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Monday.

In an unusual move, Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat started his new winger Ashique Kuruniyan as a left-wing-back while regular left-back Nishu Kumar was pushed on to the right with Albert Serran missing with a niggle. With Juanan Gonzalez and Rahul Bheke as the centre-backs and Harmanjot Khabra as the holding midfielder, new man Raphael Augusto debuted for Bengaluru in a 4-3-3 formation.

Despite Kuruniyan and Nishu playing out of position and Erik Paartalu missing out with an ankle injury, Bengaluru started on a bright note, retaining the lion’s share of possession while pushing forward in numbers. Kuruniyan’s pace helped the attack while Augusto impressed with his passing. But all of that didn’t help Bengaluru’s cause. Poor finishing and Subhasish Roy Chowdhury’s fine saves made it harder for them.

Despite all the attacking moves, it took 16 minutes for the hosts to take the first shot. Kuruniyan made a fine run on the left wing, beating two defenders but his adventurous run didn’t result in a goal as he shot wide.  

The best chance of the first-half probably was one that Udanta squandered in the 26th minute. Augusto’s fine through ball met Udanta who had only Chowdhury to beat. But the Manipuri winger’s shot was just wide off target.

NorthEast weren’t at their best, attacking-wise. They, more often than not, had to run behind Bengaluru players for the ball and made backward runs to defend. However, that changed in the second half with the visitors showing more purpose in the attack.

Their intent almost resulted in a goal six minutes into the second. NorthEast’s star forward Asamoah Gyan was played a fine lob pass by Uruguayan Martin Chaves. Gyan curled it towards Bengaluru goal only to hit the crossbar.

Unlike the visitors, Bengaluru weren’t a threat in the second. Chhetri & Co failed to create as many chances with heavy rain disrupting the flow of play. However, Nishu almost managed to break the deadlock in the 64th minute when he took a shot from outside the box. But Chowdhury made another fantastic save to deny the youngster.

While the result was disappointing for Bengaluru, Cuadrat would question his forwards. Chhetri, apart from his 42nd-minute shot which was blocked by Kai Kerrings, was anonymous. Onwu didn’t look like the man Cuadrat wanted to replace Miku with and Udanta once again came short with his poor decision making. When they travel to Goa on October 28, Bengaluru will need to address the shortcomings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp