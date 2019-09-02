Home Sport Football

Napoli sign Fernando Llorente on free transfer

Llorente made 24 international appearances between 2008-2013, winning the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Published: 02nd September 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Fernando Llorente (File | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Napoli have signed Fernando Llorente on a free transfer after the Spaniard's two-year spell at Tottenham came to an end, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The club did not say how long the 34-year-old striker's contract was for, although Italian media reported he had signed a two-year deal.

Llorente made 24 international appearances between 2008-2013, winning the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

It will be the second time he has played in Italy, after a successful two-year spell with Juventus from 2013, playing a key role in two Serie A title triumphs and reaching the 2015 Champions League final, where he came on as a late second-half substitute in the 3-1 loss to Barcelona.

Llorente's time at Tottenham did not go to plan, as he served as back-up to Harry Kane and managed only two goals in 36 Premier League games.

He did, however, score 11 times in cup competitions, including crucial Champions League strikes against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund last season as Spurs reached the final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fernando Llorente Napoli Tottenham
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp