Paul Pogba misses training for France Euro 2020 qualifiers

By AFP

PARIS: Manchester United's Paul Pogba will miss Monday's French team training session for their upcoming Euro-2020 qualifiers, coach Didier Deschamps said Monday.

Pogba "has an ankle problem" following United's 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

"He is having tests in Manchester and I am waiting for the results," Deschamps said at the French training centre.

He said he had been told that Pogba would not appear for the 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) session.

France play Albania on Saturday and Andorra the following Tuesday in Euro 2020 qualifying.