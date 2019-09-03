Home Sport Football

Oman favourites but we are hoping for an upset: Igor Stimac

Stimac, who took charge of the team in May, predicted a tough match on Thursday, considering that India have never won any FIFA-recognised match against Oman.

Published: 03rd September 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Igor Stimac. (File | AFP)

Indian football coach Igor Stimac (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said his team is capable of upsetting Oman in their World Cup qualifying opener but conceded that the visitors will start outright favourites in the September 5 clash.

Stimac, who took charge of the team in May, predicted a tough match on Thursday, considering that India have never won any FIFA-recognised match against Oman.

"Realistically, Qatar and Oman are the favourites in our group. We have never won an official match against either of them. So it's not going to be easy at all. In Guwahati we are going to give everything on the pitch, aiming to win it," Stimac told PTI in an interview.

"Results are important now and they are our priority. We have used the last few months wisely. I feel we are ready for the challenge," said the 51-year-old who had experimented with the line-ups during the Kings' Cup (in June) and Intercontinental Cup (in July).

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a goal-less draw in a friendly game in December last year in the run-up to this year's Asian Cup.

"Don't get me wrong but I don't consider friendly games relevant at all. But having said that, there is no taking away from the draw last December in the run-up for Asia Cup," said the former defender who was part of Croatia's 1998 World Cup third-place finishing team.

Besides Qatar, Oman and India, the other teams in Group E are Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Indian team will travel to Doha to play against Asian champions Qatar on September 10.

Each team will play home and away matches till June next year.

The top team from each of the eight groups and the four best runners-up across all the groups will advance to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

"I think the group is competitive, and is giving us hopes of doing well. After the draw I immediately jumped into my office chair and started the work on Oman and Qatar matches, not thinking for a second about other groups and how easy or tough they are," Stimac said.

"We need to perform well every game to keep our hopes alive, not only against Oman. No game is going to be easy, and that's the way how we need to prepare our players. There are also Afghanistan and Bangladesh in our group and we need to equally respect them," said the former Croatia head coach.

He agreed that given a choice he would have loved to face Oman away first than playing against the Gulf nation at home in the opening match.

"If there was a possibility of choosing where and whom we would have preferred to play our opener, we may have chosen the Oman away match."

Asked if he has got enough matches to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers since his appointment in May, Stimac said, "I had to follow what was agreed before my appointment. Matches are not always pertinent. Practice time with players is more important."

Stimac wants the Indian team to play a brand of football which builds up from the back and goes on attack mode in a smooth transition, and he said the players are excited about the new style.

"I think that (brand of football) is what all of you want us to do, and so do our fans. That's something players are excited about, and look forward to in trying to please all with the improvements they have made. But for me, that is only one of the options available," he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Igor Stimac Oman World Cup World Cup Qualifier
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp