Home Sport Football

WATCH | Qatar unveils 2022 FIFA World Cup logo round the globe

The design is a stylised Arabic white unisex shawl with maroon patterning displayed in a figure-of-eight symbolising infinity while creating a heart shape above the words "FIFA WORLD CUP Qatar 2022".

Published: 03rd September 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Qatar World Cup

The Qatar 2022 World Cup logo is displayed on a giant screen (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DOHA: Qatar unveiled the logo for the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by the Gulf emirate by displaying it in public spaces in Doha and cities around the world Tuesday.

The design is a stylised Arabic white unisex shawl with maroon patterning displayed in a figure-of-eight symbolising infinity while creating a heart shape above the words "FIFA WORLD CUP Qatar 2022".

It was projected onto the vast facade of the country's National Archives in the capital's southern Msheireb district to fanfare that included a procession of soldiers on horseback watched by a crowd of hundreds.

The building was illuminated with the emblem at exactly 20:22 local time (1722 GMT) -- the same as the year of the tournament. It was also due to be displayed at major global attractions including Times Square in New York, London's Leicester Square and recent tournament host cities Moscow, Johannesburg and Sao Paulo. 

Preparations for the global football spectacle in Qatar have accelerated in recent months.

In May, the 40,000 seat al-Janoub stadium -- the first to be purpose-built for the tournament -- was inaugurated with an almost capacity domestic cup final. The arena, designed by late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and located in a coastal town south of Doha, is estimated to have cost around $575 million.

Of the eight stadiums Qatar is building or refurbishing for 2022, Khalifa International was already open and will host this year's World Athletics Championships.

The Championships will be a major test of Qatar's readiness to host a global sporting event. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to descend on the desert nation ahead of the tournament which begins on September 27.

A major road overhaul is also underway across Doha to expand capacity at key junctions and traffic hotspots.

Parts of an ambitious metro rail project opened to the public in May. The rest of the three-line network expected to be launched in 2020 -- well ahead of the tournament.

The network will connect nearly all of Qatar's stadiums, transport hubs and tourist attractions, when it is completed.

FIFA faced a number of negative headlines in recent months including a decision in May to shelve plans for 48 nations to participate in the 2022 contest.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino had pushed to extend the tournament.

In June, former European football president Michel Platini was questioned by French anti-corruption investigators for several hours in relation to the 2010 award of hosting rights to Qatar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qatar World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 WORLD CUP 2022 World Cup logo Qatar World Cup logo
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp