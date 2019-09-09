Home Sport Football

France President Macron apologises to Albania PM over national anthem goof-up during football match

The match between France and Albania got delayed on Saturday (local time) following a bizarre mix-up with the visiting team's national anthem at Stade de France.

Published: 09th September 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron (File | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: France President Emmanuel Macron has apologised to Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama after the Football Federation of France played the wrong national anthem during the team's match against France in the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

"President Macron has offered me his sincere apology for the scandalous blunder of the French Football Federation in regard to our national anthem. The French president considered this blunder an 'unacceptable mistake' and appreciated the reaction of our players," Goal.com quoted Rama as saying.

The match between France and Albania got delayed on Saturday (local time) following a bizarre mix-up with the visiting team's national anthem at Stade de France.

In place of Albania's national anthem, Andorra's anthem was played and this riled up the visiting team, who refused to get on with the match.

Fans of the Albanian team were also spotted making gestures to protest the playing of the wrong national anthem.

The issue was then raised by Albania with the match referee and UEFA officials.

The kickoff of the match was delayed till the time the correct national anthem was played. In another bizarre incident, the stadium announcer while apologising for playing the wrong national anthem, went on to tender an apology in the wrong language (Armenia).

The match that started with a delay of nine minutes saw France defeating Albania in a 4-1 match.

Kingsley Coman scored a brace for France whereas Olivier Giroud and Nanitamo Ikone registered one goal each.

For Albania, the lone goal came in the 90th minute of the match.

The win helped France secure the top spot in the Group H of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers along with Iceland as both teams have 12 points.

France will next take on Andorra at Stade de France on September 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron Edi Rama national anthem Euro 2020
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp