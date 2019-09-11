Home Sport Football

More than happy to get a point against Qatar, says India coach Igor Stimac

India dished out a gritty performance to Qatar to a goalless draw in a FIFA World Cup Round 2 qualifying match here on Tuesday night.

Published: 11th September 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Igor Stimac. (File | AFP)

Indian football coach Igor Stimac (File | AFP)

By PTI

DOHA: He is "more than happy" with the solitary point that the Indian football team snatched by drawing against Asian champion Qatar but coach Igor Stimac says he has told the players to stay grounded as they can't afford complacency during FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The former Croatian international wants the Indian players to stay focussed and garner more points in their upcoming matches.

India dished out a gritty performance to Qatar to a goalless draw in a FIFA World Cup Round 2 qualifying match here on Tuesday night.

"As a coach, I don't have time to waste in thinking too much higher than it was a few days ago when we lost to Oman. Still today as a coach, of course, I am more than happy to get a point against the reigning champions of Asia," Stimac said at the post-match press conference here.

"We need to improve in certain areas, on the other hand, all congratulations not just to my players but also for Qatar. There was excitement in front of both goals, of course."

ALSO READ | Felt like playing at home: Gurpreet after goalless draw against Qatar

"It was a great experience for us. All credits to my players, I am very proud of my players. But the message to the team is to keep yourself down as it is just a point," he added.

Despite playing without their talismanic captain and striker Sunil Chhetri, who was laid low by fever, the Indians denied Qatar, who won the Asian Cup title in January, despite the home side managing more than a dozen shots on target.

"Qatar deserved more from this game. They created more chances today but we also had many chances," Stimac said.

Stimac also took a potshot at those who criticised his team's fitness levels after India lost 1-2 to Oman in their campaign-opener, with both Oman goals coming in the final eight minutes.

The coach asserted that fitness was never a problem for his side.

"You see, I cannot reply to each comment after a game because not many people are well educated about football. We are a fit team and we proved it today.

"We played against Qatar and we made space for ourselves even in the last minutes. We made sprints even in the 95th minute, showing a lot of concentration. So we showed good fitness," Stimac said. 

India will play Bangladesh in their next World Cup qualifying match in Kolkata on October 15 and the coach expects a full house at the mecca of Indian football.

"Our country has a population of over 1.3 billion people compared to that this was a very small crowd.

"I want to see 80,000 people in Kolkata against Bangladesh. We deserve that and they need to come and support us," Stimac signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Igor Stimac India vs Qatar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp