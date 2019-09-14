Home Sport Football

No home comfort for ISL champs Bengaluru FC?

Tamhane said that playing from a different city would be difficult for the club and would be the last resort.

Published: 14th September 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

BFC players during a practice session in Bengaluru on Friday.

BFC players during a practice session in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After five seasons of Indian Super League, clubs have been on the move. Delhi Dynamos shifted their base to Odisha while FC Pune City moved to Hyderabad citing various reasons. Now, the defending champions Bengaluru FC are also staring at a possible move out of the city. 

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium has been Bengaluru’s home ground since 2014. But in December 2017, a group of athletes filed a public interest litigation against the Karnataka Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and Jindal Steel Works (JSW) — Bengaluru’s parent company — alleging that football activities had been hampering their training. The Karnataka High Court in July instructed the government to hold an inquiry into the process through which Bengaluru was allowed to use the stadium. With the deadline for that being October 14, DYES is waiting for directives from the government.

However, Bengaluru have to register a venue for AFC Cup matches by September 15 and at least a month before their first home game (October 21) for the Indian Super League. As the deadline approaches, without any indication from either DYES or the government, the club has been forced to look for alternate venues. CEO Mandar Tamhane, on Friday, said that while they were hopeful of sorting things out with DYES, they were considering Ahmedabad or Pune as possible alternatives. 

“The AFC deadline was August 25 and it was extended to September 15. But if we don’t get the desired venue, we have the option to change it at a later date (latest by January 15). However, for the sake of logistics and preparing the pitch, we have to register one for ISL maximum by September 21-23. Odisha was an option but as Delhi moved there, now Ahmedabad and Pune are likely alternatives,” said Tamhane. 

Tamhane also added that playing from a different city would be difficult for the club and would be the last resort. “Playing from outside Bengaluru is not going to be good for us and it’s something we don’t want. It is going to hamper us massively — be it fans or the comfort zone. So, we are not just hopeful, but wishful that things get sorted out as soon as possible. Talks are happening on various fronts and we hope for the matter to be resolved soon. We want everyone to use the venue and have been heavily involved with athletics and other sports. So, we don’t have any ill intention,” said Tamhane.  

Carles Cuadrat’s men began practising for the upcoming season on Friday. There will be no pre-season trip abroad this time. Instead, Bengaluru will train in the city before moving to JSW’s Vijayanagara facility on September 23. The club will also play a few friendly matches against I-League clubs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru FC ISL Indian Super League
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp