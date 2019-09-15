Home Sport Football

Son Heung-min at the double as Tottenham thump Crystal Palace

Spurs had laboured in their previous home matches this season, having to come from behind to beat newly-promoted Aston Villa and then falling to a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle.

Published: 15th September 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's Son Heung-min applauds to supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. | AP

Tottenham's Son Heung-min applauds to supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham emphatically allayed concerns about their ability to break down teams at home with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Spurs had laboured in their previous home matches this season, having to come from behind to beat newly-promoted Aston Villa and then falling to a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle.

Tottenham fans may have feared another frustrating afternoon against London rivals Palace.

Roy Hodgson’s side arrived lying fourth in the league table and boasting the best defensive record, having conceded just two goals in their opening four matches.

The Eagles have also developed a reputation for winning away against top-six sides, having triumphed at all of those elite teams apart from Spurs since the start of the 2016/17 season.

But Mauricio Pochettino's side blew their visitors away with four first-half strikes, Son Heung-min scoring either side of a Patrick van Aanholt own goal before Erik Lamela got in on the act in a victory that took the north Londoners up to third in the table.

Pochettino made just one change to the side that had drawn 2-2 with Arsenal before the international break, selecting Serge Aurier at right-back in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

It was Aurier’s first league start since February 23, and the Ivorian would probably have been overlooked once again if Juan Foyth or Kyle Walker-Peters had been available.

- Spurs warning -

In the very first minute, Son found himself in space inside the box and sent a low shot at goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. 

Toby Alderweireld then dissected Palace’s centre-backs with a ball over the top to Harry Kane, who was also unable to beat Guaita.

The visitors should therefore have spotted the danger when Alderweireld sent another long pass up towards Son but Mamadou Sakho got caught underneath the ball, allowing Son to bring it down, cut inside and find the bottom right corner.

Eleven minutes later Aurier fired in a low cross that deflected in off Van Aanholt at the near post, and two minutes after that the right-back hung up a cross to the far post, where Son arrived unmarked and volleyed home six yards out.

It was the South Korean’s fifth goal in his four home league matches against Palace, and he was involved in the move for the final goal before the break, passing wide to Kane, whose low cross was finished by Lamela.

Son nearly completed his hat-trick after half-time when he burst past Sakho and lobbed Guaita from a tight angle, only to find the near side netting, while a powerful Aurier shot was blocked.

Pochettino said at the start of this month that when the European transfer window closed, ending speculation about the immediate futures of some of his players, he would "make a big party and celebrate".

Content his side were safe, the Argentine's thoughts turned to Wednesday's Champions League match against Olympiakos and he withdrew Harry Winks, Danny Rose and Kane.

Palace, having suffered a ninth straight league defeat to Spurs, will wonder how long it will be before they are next in the top four again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Son Heung-min Tottenham Crystal Palace
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp