WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down during emotional interview

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently broke down in tears after he was shown footage of his late father which he had never seen before. During an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo saw a clip of his late father Jose Dinis Aveiro, where he was talking of the pride he felt for his son.

The Juventus star couldn't stop his emotions and broke down saying: "I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable."

When asked by Morgan what it was that upset him, Ronaldo said: "To be the number one and he doesn't see anything. He doesn't see me receive awards." Morgan further added: "He never saw how great you became."

Cristiano Ronaldo just wants his late father to see his success. pic.twitter.com/mjPS8ma5I6 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TheRonaldoTeam) September 16, 2019

"Never. My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn't see nothing, and it was... he died young," an emotional Ronaldo expressed.

Ronaldo's father passed away on the eve of Manchester United's Champions League group game with Villarreal in September 2005 at the age of 52 following a battle with alcoholism.